Frenchman Jean-Louis Gasset has been appointed the new coach of the Cote d’Ivoire senior national football team, the Elephants.

The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) appointed the experienced coach to replace his compatriot Patrice Beaumelle.

The 68-year-old signed a one-year contract to take charge of the Elephants as major assignments loom ahead for the national team. His main task is to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as Cote d’Ivoire will be hosting the continent’s flagship football event.

Former Cote d’Ivoire international midfielder Emerse Faé will assist the Frenchman during the period.

Gasset was assistant coach of the France national team from July 2010 to June 2012 under Laurent Blanc.

He previously coached French top-flight sides Montpellier, Saint-Etienne, Bordeaux, Istres as well as Caen and comes with a lot of experience.

Gasset was also previously assistant manager of French clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Saint-Etienne, Bordeaux and Spanish side Espanyol.

He led Montpellier to victory in the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 1999.