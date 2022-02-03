Pharmacists’ Council of Nigeria (PCN) has inducted 176 fresh pharmacy graduates from the Faculty of Pharmacy/Pharmaceutical Sciences of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, into the pharmacy profession.

PCN registrar, Mohammed Elijah, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the first cycle of the Pre-Registration Examination for Pharmacists (PEP) will be holding in March and candidates to register for the examination to make use of the PEP portal on or before the first week of March.

He also advised pharmacists to renew their licences for 2022 early, as fines for late registration/renewal would be applied after March, adding that the processing of applications for registration and issuance of 2022 pharmacists and premises licences is in progress.

Mohammed said the PCN’s head office/registry was successfully audited for ISO 9001:2015 Certification in December 2021 and has subsequently been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Certification by NECA Global Certification Limited (NGCL).

He said the Governing Council had approved the upward review of the processing fee for the issuance of letters of good standing from N30,000 to N100,000 from January 2022 due to the rise in associated costs of processing the letters.

