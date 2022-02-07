The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, and Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, have called on residents of the territory to vote candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the FCT Area Council elections slated for February 12, 2022.

The ministers assured residents that voting for the APC candidates to lead the affairs of government at the six Area Councils would help fast-track development at the urban and rural areas of Abuja.

The senior special assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, made the position of the ministers known at a meeting with political stakeholders from the South-South region, who are residing in the FCT, on Monday.

The Minister’s aide urged them to come out in large numbers with their PVCs and vote the APC at all levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The FCT Minister and minister of state have directed us to appeal to you all to throw your weight and support behind the candidates of the APC at all levels.

“They believe this is good and would ensure smooth administration at both the FCTA and area Council level. If you go round Abuja, you will see the enormous amount of construction work going on.

“Construction work on the outer Southern Expressway leading to Apo and Wasa is fast moving on while the massive work at the Interchange linking Wuye and Wuse District is there for all to see,” Attah said.

He revealed that the ministers recently ensured that the Federal Executive Council(FEC) approved construction of Kuje Road, from Airport Expressway to Kuje Junction at the cost of N54.94 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They also got FEC approval for the construction of the N5.4 billion strategic access road from Mpape to Shere-Galuwyi Resettlement Housing Scheme in Bwari Area Council.

“One must not forget the massive construction work going on at the power house, Deeper Life junction and waterboard Bridge areas as they are commonly referred to, in Asokoro District,” he added.

He stressed further that in Education and Health sectors, the FCT minister, Bello, was channelling funds and efforts to ensure they remain the best when compared with other states of the federation.

On rural development and women empowerment, Attah said that the minister of state for FCT, Aliyu, was not resting at all as she has been on the neck of the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) to deliver on major rural roads.

“The minister of state also ensured that women across the six area Councils are adequately empowered through the Social Development Secretariat. Rural farmers, particularly women farmer groups are engaged and assisted through the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat.”

Earlier, the leader of the group, Alawei Akpoebi Godsent, thanked the ministers for the appointment of Mr Attah, Mrs Hailmary Aipoh, who is the Special Assistant on community relations to the FCT Minister and Mr Austin Elemue who is the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With these appointments, the South-south region is not left out of the FCT Administration, though we are still demanding for more,” Godsent said.

He pleaded with the administration to pay greater attention to the suburbs and youth empowerment while also calling on the council chairmen to do more.