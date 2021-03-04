BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

Governing Council of University of Abuja has approved the appointment of Professor Clement Barikuma Innocent Alawa and Professor Abubakar Sadeeque Abba as Deputy Vice-Chancellors Academic and Administration respectively.

The Council’s approval followed the endorsement of the Vice-Chancellor’s request to Senate for the re-appointment of Professor Alawa for a further period of two years after a successful two years in the first instance.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Abba was elected by the Senate at its 67th Extra Ordinary meeting held on Wednesday 24th February 2021.

Registrar of the university, Mallam Yahya Ibrahim Mohammed said the appointments were confirmed at the 89th Regular Meeting of the Governing Council held on Monday 1st March 2021. Both appointments took effect from 1st March 2021 for a period of two years.

Alawa, a professor of Animal Production was born on 11th January 1961 in Bodo-Ogoni, Rivers State. He is a graduate of Veterinary Medicine from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (1988), and holds a Master’s and Doctorate degrees in Animal Science from the same University in 1994 and 2003 respectively.

He began his career as an Assistant Research Fellow at the National Animal Research Institute, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Shika – Zaria, between 1989 and 1994, rising to the rank of a Principal Research Fellow in 2006 and Professor in 2009. Alawa who joined the service of the University of Abuja in 2013, was also at the Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, USA where he spent his Fulbright Fellowship year between 2001 and 2002.

Meanwhile, Abba who was born on 29th November 1967 in Yola, Adamawa state graduated in 1997 from the University of Maiduguri with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science, and had his MSc, and PhD degrees from University of Abuja in Political Economy and Development in 2004 and 2011, respectively.

He began his teaching career as a primary school teacher and rose to become Head Master at Modibbo Raji Islamiya Primary School, Wuro – Modibbo and was also a secondary school teacher (master grade II) between 1989 -1992.

He joined the service of the University of Abuja in 1999, and rose to the rank of a Professor with specialization in Conflictology, Alternative Development Paradigms in 2018.