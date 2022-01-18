The planned arraignment of a former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim and one Chinedu Okpaleke, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, was stalled yesterday due to the absence of the prosecution counsel from the Federal Ministry of Justice.

When the matter came up yesterday, the trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, was informed by the counsel representing Lady Chinyere Amuchienwa, who is the nominal complainant in the case, that the prosecution counsel was bereaved.

Chief Emeka Etiaba (SAN) announced appearance for the 1st defendant (Ohakim) while Kenneth Njemanze appeared for the 2nd defendant Okpaleke.

Ifeanyi Nweze entered appearance for Amuchienwa.

There was no legal representation from the office of the attorney general of the federation, which has taken over prosecution of the defendants.

In his submission, Nweze said, “My Lord, the prosecuting counsel from the Ministry of Justice is bereaved, that is why he is not in court today.”

In a short ruling, Justice Taiwo said, “In view of the information passed on to the court by counsel to the nominal complainant, this matter has been adjourned to February 24.”

The former governor and Okpaleke are being prosecuted for allegedly threatening to release nude photographs of an Abuja based woman, Chinyere Amuchienwa, if she fails to drop charges of attempted kidnap against them.

Following a petition by Chinyere Amuchienwa, the police had filed a criminal charge against Ohakim and Okpaleke, but later discovered that the allegation was false and misleading.

Consequently, effort by the Police to withdraw the charge against the defendants marked FHC/ABJ/CS/287/2020, proved abortive as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice applied to the court to take over the matter.