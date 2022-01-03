Kaduna State Government has been promoting the creative arts and entertainment industry since the Governor Nasir El-Rufai administration assumed office in 2015, so as to enhance local talents and the huge potential in the sector.

The Administrator of Kaduna Capital Territory Authority, Malam Muhammad Hafiz Bayero who disclosed this, recalled that the administration enabled the Kaduna Music and Arts Festival in 2015 and has been hosting the Kaduna Book and Arts Festival (KABAFEST) since then.

Malam Hafiz explained that the last Kaduna Countdown celebration was also part of government’s drive to harness the talents of the creative and entertainment sector, adding that it was also ‘’a celebration of our togetherness as a people’’.

According to the Administrator, the Countdown was first celebrated in 2019 but it wasn’t celebrated last year due to Covid-19 restrictions but he promised that henceforth, it is going to be a yearly event.

Malam Hafiz disclosed that next year, the Countdown also hold in Zaria and Kafanchan towns.

‘’Kaduna is cosmopolitan in its diversity and this is our strength. 2020 was a really tough year, with Covid and the lockdown and all kinds of restrictions. Businesses and people’s sources of livelihoods suffered as a result. But our people have been resilient and they are now back on their feet, so this is worthy of celebration,’’ he explained.

The Administrator explained that this year’s countdown was held at Murtala Muhammed Square because of its space, adding that it has the facilities to host similar events when it is fully commissioned.

Youngsters, families and senior government officials trooped to the event’s centre as from 8pm and they were entertained by musicians and DJs as well as a variety of other side attractions. There was a lot of fireworks as the countdown began from from midnight into January 1, 2022.

The event also celebrated health workers, security agents, businesses and citizens whose efforts kept the wheels of Kaduna state moving at the height of the pandemic.