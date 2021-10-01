Nigerian Navy has deployed over 570 officers to join the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in various operations in the North to combat terrorism, banditry and other security challenges.

It also clarified that the Logistics College the Service recently established in Kano was neither a constituency project nor politically-motivated.

The clarification came from the chief of naval staff (CNS) Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo during a webinar on Open Ears Conference organised to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence.

In his presentation alongside other service chiefs, Gambo said 170 naval personnel are featuring in the Joint Task Force (Operation Hadi Kai) in the North East zone; 250 in “Operation Hadari Daji” to counter banditry in the North West region; and 100 others working with “our colleagues to combat banditry, kidnapping and other issues relating to insecurity.’’

The naval boss said in “Operation Safe Haven” in Plateau State and Southern Kaduna, respectively, his personnel are active in handling farmers and herders clashes.

He noted that there are 50 naval officers working in “Operation Safe Corridor”, the outfit responsible for managing repentant bandits and terrorists.

Represented at the event by the chief of training and operations, Rear Admiral Abraham Adaji, the CNS said the Logistics College in Kano was carved out of the Finance and Logistics College in Owerrinta, Abia State due to the growth and development imperatives in the North.

He said, “It also alluded that the college is something of a constituency project by the CNS to do something for his state. It is just a coincidence that the CNS is from Kano State.”

“I want to educate our friends in the media that nation-building is part of the roles of the Nigerian Navy. Serving in the Navy are Nigerians from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. If there is anything we can do to engender a sense of belonging not only by these men that have volunteered to serve their country but others that are still there and can contribute to enhancing security, the Nigerian Navy will not shy away from that.”

Admiral Gambo added that the Logistics College in Kano was set up alongside two other bases that will perform full maritime operations.

In his opening address the chief of defence staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor sought the understanding of the media with the Armed Forces on their current war against terrorists and bandits.

He said the anti-terror war requires the support of all Nigerians and corrected certain perceptions and misconceptions of the activities of the military in national security.

Also, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, said investigation into the recent accidental airstrike in Buhari Village, Yobe State was yet to be concluded.

Amao who was represented at the briefing by the chief of training and operations, NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal James Kwani, said the investigation which is a painstaking process is being done in collaboration with the state government.

He said the recently acquired Super Tulcano aircraft had boosted the operations of NAF against bandits and terrorists.