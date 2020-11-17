By Nkechi Isaac, Abuja

The advent of the novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) disease brought the world to a standstill with various countries adopting drastic measures to stop the spread of the virus. This inadvertently affected the world economy driving less developed countries especially in the Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) into a coarse economic status with the fear that some countries may slip into serious economic recession.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way the world do things. Health experts recommended that measures such as practising social distancing, wearing nose masks, avoiding touching the face, especially the eyes and nose, constantly washing hands under running water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding crowded places as well as others may help in protecting humans from coming in contact with the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

This grim picture brings to mind that we live in a rapidly changing world where things are changing drastically including nature. The science community has tried to draw an inference between the spread of pandemics such as coronavirus with the change in the world’s climate. Experts believe some of the diseases being witnessed in the world might not be unrelated with nature fighting back for the mismanagement unleased on it by its inhabitants.

Climate change has been highlighted as the major causes of droughts, floods, cyclones, rising sea levels, crop losses and loss of livelihoods are wreaking havoc and wrecking lives.

A major scientific report released last year by the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) showed that there is very little doubt that the whole planet is steadily warming, and that Africa is on the frontline of climate change.

To mitigate some of the negative effects of climate change, a five-year Global Environment Facility (GEF) project – Sustainable Fuelwood Management (SFM) in Nigeria was launched in June 2017. The project being implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with support from the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) and other stakeholders is aimed at making funds available for grants to local communities, in three pilot states of Kaduna, Cross River and Delta, to address identified problems which include the issues of health, environmental pollution, climate change, and cost of energy to women.

Stakeholders in the SFM project, including Ministry of Finance, National Orientation Agency and officers from the Ministry of Forestry in the selected states mandated to provide technical and oversight functions, recently met to review the project and count gains and lessons learnt in Lagos State.

Speaking at the sixth steering meeting of the project, the UNDP GEF SFM, the national project coordinator, Engr. Okon Ekpeyong, said the meeting was to review activities of three states which are implementing similar but using different strategies to mitigate climate change under the Sustainable Fuel Wood Management Project of the UNDP’s Global Environmental Fund.

He said the states are Delta, which have planted over 200,000 trees; Cross River where over 90,000 trees have been planted on 60 hectares of land; and Kaduna where about 550,000 trees have been planted within the last three years, adding the project was designed to attract economic benefits to grassroot communities and also mitigate climate change.

In his remarks, the SFM focal person in Kaduna State, Dr. Yahaya Sale, said the state was making efforts to reclaim 165 hectares of degraded land through reforestation in an effort to mitigate climate change, adding the state had identified some degraded lands in nine local government areas of the state. He explained that the project involved grassroot mobilization and the nine LGAs have been selected for its implementation.

Yahaya further said the integration of women and youths within the implementing communities was necessary for sustainability and to prevent further destruction of the trees already planted.

Earlier, the GEF desk officer in Nigeria, Mr Aleriwon Gbenga, underscored the importance of the project aimed at reducing degradation and depletion of the forest.

“This project as it is essentially to cut the further degradation or depletion of the natural covers that we have in the country cannot be overemphasized, and we are saying that nobody envisaged something like global pandemic. It has put the whole world on its knees, and even halted the financing of environment by countries,” he said.

Aleriwon, who is also the assistant director of policy at the Ministry of Environment, urged participants to take cognizance of the seriousness of their task which would go a long way in preserving the nation’s forest which would invariably affect life of the people.

“I want to implore us that it is time to think outside the box, it is time to think abnormal thoughts for abnormal situations. If we continue to think normal, the way we’re supposed to think then we will not be able to cope with the abnormal situation we find ourselves,” he added.

In his message, the UNDP representative, Mr Muyiwa Odele, pointed out the changing trends in the society, especially with regards to the deadly coronavirus disease which took the world by storm, stressing the importance of lessons learnt from the pandemic with regards to climate change and the work of the project to provide solutions to the challenges in the society.

“One of the researches we’ve carried out is to link the spread of infectious diseases with deforestation, the fact that human beings are encroaching on nature and the fact that nature is fighting back and the fact that the more you cut down trees, the more you allow all these wild lives to have access, and this means that the kind of diseases that you were never exposed to you will now be exposed to. That is one of the few lessons from the scientific community in terms of the impact on why COVID-19 spread the way it did.

“The second thing that is interesting to me is that the vision of the project is to try to reduce deforestation, to try to put in place a kind of a model, maybe a business model if you like, that will enable people who are cutting down trees more sustainably so that they can generate a profit out of it, so that at the end of the day their germane need for energy will be addressed and they will also make some money from the venture also,” he said.

He added the committee meeting provides an opportunity for stakeholders to reflect on the project with life-span from 2017 to 2022.

“The meeting we’re having today is for all of us to reflect if we have been able to achieve the objective of the project. We have been meeting like this for close to three years and the project is now at the critical stage where we have to wind down, so we have to start numbering one after the other what are the successes and achievements of the project.

“And these successes we can aggregate them but we have to be state by state on the concrete things we have been able to achieve. We can list wat we have been able to achieve and what we have not been able to achieve can be listed as lessons to take into consideration,” he added.