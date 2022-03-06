As the Kano Dry Port nears commissioning, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has hinted that the presidents of Niger Republic, Cameroon, Chad and Central Africa Republic have indicated interest to fully patronise the project when it takes-off.

He disclosed this when he paid an assessment tour to the facility and taken round by the chairman of Dala Inland Dry Port, Sahabo Abubakar Bawuro and the managing director, Ahmed Rabi’u, at the weekend.

“The presidents of Niger Republic, Chad, Cameroon and Central Africa have indicated their interest and readiness to be using Kano Dry Port for their imports and exports,” he said.

He added that they all accepted to get across to Kano and send their officials to come and discuss with authorities over the mode of operation of the port before it takes off, saying it is the biggest in the country.

After expressing his gratitude over President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment in creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state, he acknowledged that his (Buhari’s) commitment and seriousness signified his love for the state to bounce back as a commercial hub for northern Nigeria and some neighbouring African countries.

He urged would-be-managers of the port to make sure that they run everything digitally. “We are in a digital world. You should therefore make sure that you comply with the digital demand and operate within the realm of global best practices,” he said.

Governor Ganduje expressed satisfaction with the level of progress and commitment of both contractors and consultants at the port.

