Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja will on July 7 deliver judgement in the trial of a couple, Fortune and Stephen Nwankwo, who was accused of killing their housemaid, Joy Adole, in the Bariga area of the state.

Justice Ogala fixed the date after the prosecution and the defence lawyer adopted their final written addresses yesterday.

The Lagos State government had arraigned the couple before the court on a four-count charge of conspiracy, and involuntary manslaughter.

The Nwankwos are accused of killing 19-year-old Adole on April 20, 2020, at their residence located at 18, Ogundola Street Bariga, Lagos.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. They claim that the deceased committed suicide by hanging herself in her bedroom.

Following their not guilty pleas, the prosecution team led by the State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) commenced trial and called eight witnesses to prove the case against the defendants.

After the state closed its case, the defendant filed a no-case-submission application, urging the court to discharge and acquit them because the prosecution failed to link them to the crimes.

However, Justice Ogala dismissed the application for lacking open defence.

In their defence on January 17, 2022, the couple told the court that on the day that preceded the incident, Joy was caught with noodles and was beaten because she was fond of stealing foodstuffs at home.

The wife, Fortune, in her testimony claimed that the deceased denies stealing the foodstuffs but bought them with her money.