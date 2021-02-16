By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured a 40-year jail term against a couple, Ebiesuwa Abayomi Fredrick and his wife, Tinuola Idayat Oyegunle for N53 million fraud.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the federal high court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State yesterday found them guilty on all four counts of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence brought against them by the Ibadan zonal office of the EFCC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uwujaren said the couple, in a classic advance fee fraud scheme, fleeced one Dunni Olateru Olagbegi N53, 713, 260.00 in cash and bank transfer through a spiritual cleansing gambit in order to avoid calamitous consequence of mysterious sudden death having heard conversation by a syndicate about a Ghana-Must–Go bag stuffed with United States dollar bills in the boot of a car.

She was also tricked into bringing funds to cleanse supposed USD bliss.

According to him, “The victim had sometimes in May 2013, boarded a taxi cab with three other passengers who, unknown to her, were members of a syndicate of fraudsters. As soon as she entered the vehicle, she heard the three other supposed passengers arguing about a Ghana-Must-Go bag filled with US dollars in the boot of the car.

“Moments later, one of the syndicate members told her that she must be cleansed to avert sudden and mysterious death having heard their discussion.

“ She was taken to an unknown destination, where she subsequently started giving the defendants, and the other members of the syndicate (at large) various sums in cash and bank payment totaling N53, 713, 260.00 to buy instruments for the cleansing of United States dollar notes, which she allegedly sourced from the sale of her properties in both Ibadan and Lagos.

“In the course of investigation, It was discovered that over N9 million was paid into the second defendant, Tinuola Idayat Oyegunle’s account domicile in one of the third generation banks; apart from other funds traced to the first defendant, Ebiesuwa Abayomi Fredrick’s

account.

“It was also discovered that the first defendant built Victoria East

Park Hotel & Suite located at Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State from the proceeds of the crime.

“ In his judgement, Justice Abdulmalik found the couple guilty of the

four-count charge and sentenced both of them to 10 years imprisonment

on each of the four counts.”