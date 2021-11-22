Secretary of Ebonyi Progressives Union in Delta State, Mr Emmanuel Uduma, has said a husband, his wife and two other relations have been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for allegedly trafficking a 13-year-old Ebonyi State minor, one Miss Aleke Chiamaka, to Bukina Faso for prostitution.

Uduma who made the disclosure in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital when he handed the minor over to the commissioner for women affairs and social development, Mrs Chinwe Okah, said Chiamaka was taken from her village in Ikwo, with the promise of engaging her as house help.

He said unfortunately, the minor was deceitfully taken to Burkina Faso for prostitution.

According to him, Chiamaka was told on getting there that she was bought with N150,000 and that she will make N1.2 million for her madam and equally work extra months to earn her freedom.

Uduma said that the girl was able to escape and reported to the police which led to her repatriation back to Nigeria.

According to him, the culprits, a man, his wife and two of her relatives who lured the girl to Delta State before moving her to Burkina Faso has been arrested by a team of policemen and the Ebonyi Forum in Delta State has been arrested and are currently facing trial in court.

The chairman assured the commissioner that the forum will not rest until justice is served, in order to serve as a deterrent to others who would want to engage in such evil acts.

In his reaction, the commissioner, Mrs. Okah while receiving the little Chiamaka promised the state government’s readiness to ensure that the welfare of its citizenry is protected.

She appreciated their prompt response when they got the information about her, and also ensured that the case was taken to court for justice to take its full course, noting that not everyone would have done so, especially for a stranger.

She, however, assured them that the State Government will ensure that the victim is well taken care of and also promised to make her dream of going back to school a reality.

Okah appreciated Ikwo LGA Chairman for his response and prompt actions on the matter.

Receiving the girl, the chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area, Elder Steve Orogwu, who was represented by the vice chairman, Onyinye Nweke, thanked God for saving Chiamaka’s life and bringing her back home safely.