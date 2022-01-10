The year 2021 was remarkable and unique following the many events in Africa, which could have major impacts in 2022. Power grabs, unconstitutional military takeovers, coup d’état shaped the political scene in Africa, threatening the future of democracy in the continent.

Last year, September 5 saw military leaders in Guinea, led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, oust the democratic government of President Alpha Conde, placing him under house arrest.

The international community rose in condemnation of the undemocratic change of power in the bauxite-rich country. The regional body, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other regional organisations have since slammed suspension on Guinea, however the coup leaders appear unmoved by sanctions.

After an uncertain future with a civilian government, the Sudan military, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burnhan, on 25 October 2021, took control of the government in a military coup, citing political infighting.

The coup leaders dissolved civilian rule, arrested political leaders, including the Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok and declared a state of emergency. The country has been hit by waves of protests as citizens’ demand a complete democratic government, two years after long-serving dictator, Omar al-Bashir, was deposed in a coup instigated by popular protest.

Meanwhile, In May 2021, Colonel Assimi Goita, led his men to plot a second coup in nine months in Mali. The coup leaders deposed the transitioning President, Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, over cabinet appointments that did not please the army.

Goita had in August 2020, toppled the democratically elected government of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, following huge anti-government protests. Despite condemnation by the international community, Goita has remained unperturbed.

An expert in International Constitutional Law and Diplomacy, Livingstone Wechie, lamented that the challenge with Africa today is that instigated destabilisation has started recurring through coup d’états and the spate is becoming a new normal.

He said that the solution “is for African States to start making concerted and deliberate efforts towards entrenching democratic growth in the region and commit to constitutionalism in the continent.

“A key solution to arrest the growing instability in our dear continent, is for leaders to do the bidding of the people in line with the vision of our founding fathers, particularly those who drew the plan for a united Africa, leading to the establishment of the African Union.”

Director of the Centre for China Studies, Charles Onunaiju, in his contributions said, “Africa must rise to defend democracy, not just by formalistic condemnation of military coups, but through deliberate efforts to entrench democratic norms devoid of manipulation by undemocratic forces.”