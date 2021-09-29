The Ilorin zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction of a courier worker, Akinluyi Gabriel, over offences bordering on internet related fraud and love scam.

Akinluyi, 29, was charged on one count charge by the anti-graft agency before Justice Mohammed Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin.

He was among the 34 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in different locations at Ado Ekiti on March 8, 2021.

The defendant pleaded guilty when the charge was read to him.

Upon his plea, counsel to the EFCC, Aliyu Adebayo, drew the attention of the court to the plea bargain agreement and the guilty plea entered by the defendant and urged the court to convict him as charged.

In his judgment, Justice Sanni sentenced Akinluyi to six months imprisonment with an option of N300,000.

“The convict shall enter into an undertaking of good behaviour before this Honourable Court,” said the judge.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of the convict’s iPhone 7 and Motorola phone, which were used to perpetrate the crime to the federal government.