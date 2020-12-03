ADVERTISEMENT

T he Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, fixed March 3, 2021 for Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to fully comply with its orders in the trial of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu fixed the date after counsel to the EFCC, Farouk Abdullah, prayed the court for more time to enable the anti-graft agency ensure full compliance with the court orders.



“The court made some orders in the last date that this matter came up.

“The prosecutions has taken steps to ensure that the orders are complied with; t hat has not come to fruition yet but steps have been taken.

“In view of this, may I humbly apply that this matter be adjourned to enable the prosecution comply fully with the order of the court,” Abdullah said.

Justice Ojukwu adjourned the matter until March 3, 2021 for report on the prosecution’s effort and for possible arraignment of the former minister.

According to NAN reports, the judge had, on Oct. 28, r efused to grant the EFCC’s application seeking the court order on issuance of warrant of arrest against Alison-Madueke.

Ojukwu held that an affidavit with evidence in support to proof that the earlier court summon granted the agency had failed in the extradition of Diezani must be filed by the commission before another request could be made.