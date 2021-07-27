A High Court sitting in Uyo has adjourned further hearing till August 18, 2021 in a case of murder preferred against Uduak Akpan accused of murdering Iniubong Umoren a university graduate at Nung Ikono Obio village, Uruan local government area, under the guise of offering her job on April 29, 2021.

The 20-year-old Uduak Akpan and his father, Frank Akpan, were arraigned before the Akwa Ibom State high court 6, on a three-count charge of murder, rape and accessory before the facts.

The duo, who are joined as first and second accused persons in suit No HU/87c/ 2021 are standing trial before the court, having been accused of allegedly murdering one Iniobong Umoren, a 26-year-old graduate of philosophy of University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Umoren was lured, abducted and later murdered on the 29th April, 2021 by the first accused in the pretext of offering her a job.

The first accused is being arraigned for committing murder contrary to section 326(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 33 Vol. 2, laws of Akwa Ibom state of Nigeria,2000 and rape contrary to section 367 of the Criminal code, cap 38 vol of the Akwa Ibom state of Nigeria, 2000.

He however pleaded guilty to the first charge of murder and pleaded not guilty to the second charge bordering on rape.

His father who is also standing is being prosecuted on a one charge of accessory before the facts however pleaded not guilty to the charge Consequently, Justice Bennett Illaumo adjourned the matter till August,18, 2021 for further hearing.

Speaking with reporters shortly after the proceedings, the state Attorney General and commissioner of Justice, Barrister Uko Udom (SAN) said that appearance of the accused persons was just a basic plea taking, so there was nothing serious today.