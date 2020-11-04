BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday adjourned the on -going trial of Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, one of the lawyers of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to December 7.

The judge fixed the date at the instance of Uyiekpen’s brother, Erhunse, both of whom are being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on allegation of laundering the sum of $2 million USD during the 2019 General elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the matter was called for hearing on Wednesday, the defence counsel, Oluwafemi Anjorin, informed the judge that he had earlier written to the court for an adjournment, due to the absence of the second defendant, Erhunse, whom he said was indisposed.

Lawyer to the EFCC, Abbas Mohammed, did not oppose the defendants’ request for adjournment.

Based on the development, Justice Aneke adjourned the matter to December 7, for continuation of trial.

Uyiepken, a senior counsel in Africa Law Practices (ALP) and his younger brother, Erhunse, were first arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo on August 14, 2019, during the court long vacation on three counts charges of conspiracy and money laundering.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The EFCC in a charge numbered number FHC/L/283c/19, alleged that the defendants on February 12, 2019, conspired among themselves and made cash payment of the sum of $2 million USD, without going through financial institutions.

Uyiekpen was alleged to have procured his brother, Erhunse, to make the cash payment of the said sum without recourse to financial institutions.

The offences according to the anti-graft agency , contravened sections 18(c), 18(a), 1(a), 16(1), (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under sections 16, 16(2)(b)16(2)(b) of the same Act.

The count one of the charges against the Osagie’s brothers read: “that you Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie and Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, sometimes in February, 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired to commit an offence to wit: making cash payment of the sum of $2,000,000.00 (Two Million United State Dollars) without going through financial institution which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a), and 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act”.