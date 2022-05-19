A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State yesterday threw out the suit challenging the candidature of Senator Ademola Adeleke as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The trial judge, Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel, also affirmed Senator Ademola Adeleke as the authentic candidate of the party in the election.

Delivering the judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Ayo-Emmanuel, said it was an internal party issue and therefore the matter remained dismissed as the court could not pick candidates for any political party.

He stressed that Dotun Babayemi did not participate in the primary election adding that as long as he did not participate, he could not be declared winner.

Meanwhile, the contender, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, while reacting to the verdict said his major concern was the victory of PDP at the election.

Babayemi in a statement issued by his media officer, Mr Kayode Oladeji, said with the judgement, nobody lost, stressing that “Nobody has lost and that is why whatever we arrive at, must be in the best interest of the people.”

He noted that the legal route taken was part of the ingredients that make democracy to thrive, adding that it would help to strengthen the resolve of the people of the country to ensure the nation’s democracy is entrenched.