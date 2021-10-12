Justice Christopher Balogun of the Lagos state High Court sitting in Ikeja on Monday approved October 15 for the burial of the late former Lagos State military administrator, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu instead of October 16 earlier fixed by the family.

The judge also orders the Nigerian Navy to fly the remains of the late military officer from its military base in Lagos on Wednesday to Sam Mbakwe Int airport Owerri for the commencement of the funeral rites.

Justice Balogun gave the orders following the resolution of a suit filed by Chief Gladys Ndubuisi Kanu, the second wife of the former military administrator against some members of the family over the right to participate in his funeral rites.

The plaintiff, who is the second wife of the deceased, had filed the suit marked LD/3685FPM/2021 wherein she prayed the court to allow her to participate in the burial rites of the late husband.

She urged the court for an order directing the respondents, their agents or privies, not to threaten her and to allow her properly prepare for the burial slated for next week Saturday.

The respondents in the suit are Kelly Ndubuisi, Nigerian Navy, Simone Nenna Abiona (nee Kanu), Andrey Joe-Ezigbo, Paul Ndidiamaka Kanu, Karen Johnson (nee Kanu), Jeffery Alozie Kanu, Laura Ndubuisi-Kanu, Stephen Ndubuisi Kanu and Josephine Ndubuisi Kanu as first to 10th respondents respectively.

In his ruling delivered at about 6pm yesterday, Justice Balogun held that the family agreed to change the date due to security issues and the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention holding on Saturday.

He further held, “The court now by the agreement makes the first order and directs that burial take place on Friday, October 15, 2021, after listening to all the parties, the wife, children and elders.

“That the officials of the Nigerian Navy are to ensure a befitting burial for the rear admiral.

“That the Nigerian Navy is to ensure the body is prepared and protected before the burial and for the burial.

“That the Nigerian Navy shall prepare him in full regalia and shall fly and carry his remains from its military base in Lagos on Wednesday to Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri where the body will be identified by the Ada of the family and proceed to the Imo state government house where the body will be received by the governor and people of Imo state.

“The body shall then be kept intact at the government house Owerri and then moved by the Nigerian Navy to Abia State for the full burial rites.

“It is noted that the respective parties shall be entitled to participate jointly in the burial rites and all traditional rites to be performed.

“All parties to maintain and keep the peace. The substantive case is now adjourned to for mention on November 15th,” the judge ruled.