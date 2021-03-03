By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Patriotic Youth Organisations have asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to compel the Federal Government of Nigeria to nationalise and take over the assets and investments of Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited and all her sister companies .

The group in a suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/252/2021 urged the court to order the federal government to nationalise Shell asset and investment

ADVERTISEMENT

In the originating summons filed by the group, the youths accused Shell of being behind the depreciation of the Naira as their activities are responsible for the dwindling foreign revenue of the Federal Government as oil is the main source of income for the Federal Government.

They also alleged that insecurity could have been better tackled if the government had more resources and that President Muhammadu Buhari would have completed most of his legacy projects if Shell had not wrongfully diverted and unlawfully converted crude oil pumped into the Bonny Oil Terminal.

The youths also commended the director of DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu for insisting that the right thing be done and ensuring that President Buhari’s change agenda is carried out to the latter.