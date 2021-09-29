A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and electoral committee not to conduct election for the executive office of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), pending the hearing and determination of a substantive suit before it.

The order followed an application brought before the court by the plaintiff, Kenneth Azune, seeking an interim order to restrain the Ministry of Youth and Sports from conducting election for the executive positions of the BFN.

The court granted the plaintiff to serve all defendants the court process in the suit by substituted means.

The interim order granted Azune by Justice I. E Ekwo reads; “Upon the Motion Exparte order dated and filed on 28 September 2021 coming up today before this court seeking the following reliefs:

“An interim order of this Honourable Court restraining the 2st, 3nd , 3rd and 4th and other Defendants from conducting any election to any executive office in respect of defendants pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice. Leave is hereby granted the plaintiff to serve all the Defendants the Court Process to any adult within the respective last known place of abode or business of the Defendants.”

The hearing of the case is then adjourned to October 6, 2021