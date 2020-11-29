BY ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Osita Okechukwu, has berated the former National Vice Chairman South-south, Hilliard Eta over the court action taken by him seeking the dissolution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), chaired by Yobe state governor, Malam Mai Mala Buni.

He insisted that the action amounted to acting like a spy for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with newsmen Sunday in Abuja, on the issue, Okechukwu charged Eta to withdraw the suit immediately.

“As a foundation ordinary member of our great party, my own take is to ask Hon Hilliard Eta to please as a matter of national urgent importance to withdraw the suit forthwith. Otherwise, without prejudice to court process, is it not after thought, that five months down the line, Eta kept quiet after the National Working Committee which he belonged was validly dissolved? Where was he when his former National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole endorsed and upheld the dissolution of the NEC in the collective interest of our great party.

Advertisements

“Why is it now that many prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members are migrating to the APC that he woke up from his deep slumber? How come that he can flagrantly disobey Mr President, who admonished us to withdraw all cases for the peace and harmony of our party? For the avoidance of doubt, if he fails to withdraw the suit forthwith, it means that one may not be wrong in suspecting Eta as PDP’s Spy.

“I’m earnestly pleading with him to beware of how politically incorrect it is being accused of spying for PDP.” Okechukwu quipped.

Advertisements





Okechukwu said that Eta cannot sincerely and in all honesty when reality check is applied been referring to APC’s constitution or the Nigerian constitution.

“Without prejudice to court process, Eta knows that Section 21 (A) of APC’s Constitution frowns at offences bordering on anti-party activities or any conduct which is likely to embarrass or have adverse effects on the party. Is his suit inspite of his bogus claim, not capable of deceiving the gullible? If he continues in his misadventure, he can’t claim ignorance of how APC’s Constitution views impersonation and how it rates one heading to court against the party without first exhausting all avenues for redress as provided in the constitution.”