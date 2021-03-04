By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Justice Alkali Gana Wakil of the High Court No .11 sitting in Maiduguri yesterday convicted the duo of Shuaibu Isa and Jibrin Yuguda and sentenced them for raping one Halima Yakubu in her farm.

The convicts waylaid the victim while in her farm, pushed to the ground, undressed her forcefully before having sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

In his voluntary statement to the Police, Jibrin Yuguda, one of the convicts, stated that he was the person who wrestled the victim, Halima Yakubu to the ground, removed her dresses, but was unable to penetrate her because his manhood could not erect.

“I therefore withdrew and held her hands to enable my friend, the co -convict, Shuaibu Isa to have sexual intercourse with her.

In his ruling, His Lordship, Justice Alkali Gana Wakkil convicted the duo of Shuaibu Isa and Jibrin Yuguda , all of Shani Local Government area of Borno state for the offence of abetment and act of gross indecency contrary to sections 85 and 285 of the Penal Code Laws of Borno state respectively.

The trial judge said:” Having examined the witnesses and testimonies of the accused persons, I have decided to convict them to a lesser offence of gross indecency and abetment.

“ Iam of the view that prosecution has failed to prove the offence of rape against them. Even though Shuaibu Isa did have forceful carnal knowledge of the victim, the offence of rape is not proved beyond reasonable doubt.

“Prosecution must establish beyond doubt. Proof of rape is technical. There must be corroboration (independent evidence). Prosecution was unable to produce the Medical report issued on the victim.

“The medical doctor also could not appear after several adjournments to testify and present his medical report. Rape is rampant in the society nowadays and I urge counsels to be pro-active in prosecuting rape case which backs life imprisonment on conviction,” Alkali added.

The Judge stated that the non appearance of the Doctor to come and testify and present his findings is the albatross; hence his recourse to a lesser offence of acts of gross indecency.

“The victim, Halima Yakubu has suffered an ordeal that was a nightmare. The convicted persons had an obscene altercation with a defenseless young girl in degrading and horrible circumstances.

“I urge the prosecution Counsel to be pro-active in prosecuting such serious cases and I also urge Medical doctors to always come and present their reports in the interest of Justice.

“Those such types of people are supposed to forfeit their place in a decent society for longer periods.

“ibirl Yuguda is thus sentenced to one year imprisonment without option of fine for abetment and equally, Shuaibu Isa is sentenced to three years imprisonment without option of fine,”.