By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Justice Alkali Gana Wakil of the High Court no .11 sitting in Maiduguri has on Wednesday convicted the duo of Shuaibu Isa and Jibrin Yuguda and sentenced them for raping one Halima Yakubu in her farm.

The convicts waylaid the victim while in her farm , pushed to the ground, undressed her forcefully before having sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

In his voluntary statement to the Police, Jibrin Yuguda ,one of the convicts , stated that he was the person who wrestled the victim, Halima Yakubu to the ground , removed her dresses, but was unable to penetrate her because his manhood could

not erect. ” I therefore withdrew and held her hands to enable my friend, the co convict, Shuaibu Isa to have sexual intercourse with her.

In his ruling, His Lordship, Justice Alkali Gana Wakkil convicted the duo of Shuaibu Isa and Jibrin Yuguda , all of Shani Local Government area of Borno state for the offence of abetment and act of gross indecency contrary to sections 85 and 285 of the Penal Code Laws of Borno state respectively.

The trial judge said:” Having examined the witnesses and testimonies of the accused persons, I have decided to convict them to a lesser offence of gross indecency.