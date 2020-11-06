BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced one Oluseyi Oladapo, to two months ‘suspended imprisonment’, for unlawful dealing and production of hard drugs.

Justice Oweibo handed down the verdict after the convict changed his plea by pleading guilty to the charges filed against him by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The 41 years old convict, also known Dayo, who is a son a Nigerian Professor (name withheld), was brought before the court on September 4, 2020, by the NDLEA on four counts charge of conspiracy, illegal cultivation and dealing in hard drugs, and unlawful possession of the said banned substance.

The prosecutor, Abubakar Bashir had told the court the offences are contrary to the United Nations Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs 1961 and its Protocols and the Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances 1989, (as contained in the Second Schedule of the NDLEA ACT, 2004). And Sections 20(1) (3), 11(3) 19 and 20(1)(e) and punishable under Sections 20(2)(a) 11(3), of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

He had then pleaded not guilty to the charges and was admitted to bail in the sum of N5 million with one surety in like sum.

Justice Oweibo had also ordered him to deposit his international passport with the court’s Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR), before adjourning the matter till today, for his trial on the allegations.

However, at the resumed hearing of the matter on Friday, the convicted opted to change his plea, a decision which was granted by the court.

Following the development, the prosecutor reviewed the facts of the case, while also tendering some exhibits, which were admitted by the court.

After the facts of the case were reviewed, the prosecutor asked the court to convict and sentence the convict according to section 20(2)(a) 11(3), of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

In his plea for mercy, the convict’s lawyer, Oluwaseun Coker, urged the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing his client, on the ground that his client is a first time offender, who has no record of previous criminal record.

He added that he did not waste the precious time of the court.

In his judgment, Justice Oweibo, conceded to the convict’s counsel’s request, and sentenced him to two months imprisonment on each count.

The judge also ordered that the sentences should run concurrently.

Justice Oweibo, also converted the convict’s custodian sentence to ‘suspended sentence’, following an application made by his counsel, which was not opposed by the prosecutor.

The judge however ordered that the sum of N490, 000, 00, a Toyota Hilux pickup, a Toyota Camry, laboratory equipment and its paraphernalia, be forfeited to the Federal government of Nigeria.

The court further ordered that the convict’s international passport be released to him at the completion of his sentence.

When he was arrested at his residence, 7 Imam Augusto close, Victoria Island, Lagos, on May 18, 2020, following items: 1.127 kilograms of Cannabis cream; 83 grams of Hashish Oil: 123mg THC-70mg CBD and 21kg of Cannabis-infused Ethanol were seized from the convict.