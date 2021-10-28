The leadership crisis rocking the Badminton Federation of Nigerian (BFN) has taken a new twist as the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has declared the Caretaker Committee put in place by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to run the federation illegal, restraining the Francis Orbih-led committee from performing any badminton related function.

This was contained in the court injunction dated October 25, 2021 which was addressed to the Sports Minister Sunday Dare, BFN, the electoral committee of the Sports Ministry, chairman election guidelines committee and former BFN president, Francis Orbih.

The injunction was signed by the presiding Judge, Hon. Justice I.E Ekwo, who also summoned Francis Orbih and others to appear in court on Friday, October 29, 2021 to show cause for the contempt.

Recall that the Sports Ministry earlier appointed former BFN president Francis Orbih alongside 12 others as caretaker committee that will pilot the affairs of the Federation till the current crisis and in-house fighting rocking the body would be resolved.