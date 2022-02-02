An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan on Tuesday, dismissed a suit filed by Olubadan-designate, Dr Lekan Balogun, and seven other Ibadan high chiefs, contesting the validity of a consent judgement given by a state high court on November 19, 2019.

The state’s Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola, who dismissed the suit, noted that there was no court proceeding delaying the selection and installation of the Olubadan of Ibadan again, adding that parties could proceed with the process leading to the selection of a new king.

“Chieftaincy Declaration of 1957 stands unmoved like the ‘rock of Gibraltar’ and is unaffected by any step taken so far”.

Justice Abimbola stressed that he was dismissing the suit and not striking it out as requested because issues have been joined which he said was a result of the order of the appellate court pursuant to Section 16 of the Court of Appeal Act 2004.

“The appellate court held that the judgment of the lower court delivered on 19 January 2018 is set aside, and the case is submitted back to the Honourable Chief Judge of Oyo state for retrial before another judge. Parties are to file pleadings; the case was referred to another judge but instead of filing pleadings, consent judgement was entered into and this case arose from that.

“However, the claimants brought this application to discontinue the suit and predicated it on the interest of peace and there was no objection to their application.

“In my own view, since the court of appeal has set aside the judgement appealed against and in this case, there was a specific order of re-hearing; the judgement of the Court of Appeal stands and remains in perpetuity until reversed by a superior court.

“Now, the suit has been applied to be withdrawn, I will not hesitate to grant the withdrawal application and leave is hereby granted for the case to be withdrawn. But since judgement of the trial court had been set aside, the status quo before the commencement of all proceedings stands.

“Therefore, it means there was no change in the provisions of the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration of 1957, since there is a ruling that composition of the Commission of Inquiry was not determined appropriately and therefore it is irregular.

“The case is hereby dismissed but there is no order to cost,” Justice Abimbola held.