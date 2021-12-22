A Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out a suit filed by one Mohammed Abubakar under the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) challenging the legality of Kolade Alabi-led ALGON executive.

The court headed by Justice I. E. Ekwo, in a ruling, declared that the case was incompetent.

The court held that the ex parte order obtained by Abubakar, since March 29, 2021, has lapsed and was no longer competent.

Justice Ekwo stated that since the order was granted, Abubakar, failed to file the substantive application for judicial review granted in the order, even as he refused to seek an extension of the ex parte order despite the fact that he was given seven days from March 29, 2021 to file the said substantive application.

Justice Ekwo rejected Abubakar’s bid to join one Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje as a co-applicant to the ex parte process by which Leave was obtained, describing it as “unorthodox and unknown to the Rules of Court”.

The court stated that it was not possible to amend or join a party to processes already spent and for which Leave had already been granted.

Justice Ekwo dismissed Abubakar’s motion to amend and to join Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje.

The court ruled that the ex parte order, having lapsed, could no longer be renewed and therefore the substantive suit itself was also incompetent, invalid and liable to be struck out in its entirety.

Reacting to the ruling, National Publicity Secretary of ALGON, Mr Solomon Onah, described it as a welcome development.

Onah said the Kolade Alabi-led ALGON executive has been vindicated, even as he expressed hope that the ruling would put an end to the “shenanigans of the Abdullahi Maje-led group.”

“As it stands, the case filed by Mohammed Abubakar falsely in the name of Board of Trustees and supported by Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje with an ex parte order obtained by them on March 29, 2021, which they have bandied about in the traditional and on the social media and also presented to various authorities, has now been fully thrown out by the Federal High Court ably presided over by Hon. Justice I E. Ekwo.

“We hope the group will retrace their steps, apologise for the unnecessary disturbance of the public peace and join the Alabi team to move the association forward. We have said repeatedly that there is nothing like their so-called Interim Management Committee (IMC) and the court has validated our claims,” Onah said.