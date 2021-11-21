Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed against the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice on the monitoring of spending of the $300 million dollars recovered from the late former Head of State, late General Sani Abacha.

The suit instituted by Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre and Issa Shuaib, was dismissed by the court on account that it had become statute barred when filed, failure of the three plaintiffs to establish their legal entity and tendering of worthless documents to support the suit.

Justice Ekwo while delivering judgment in the suit held that all public documents tendered by the plaintiffs were worthless because they ran foul of Sections 102, 103, 104 and 105 of Evidence Act 2011.

The judge held that the plaintiffs failed to certify the public documents as required by law and that the failure to certify them was fatal to the case as they had become inadmissible in law.

Justice Ekwo said the documents were worthless because no probative value could be ascribed to them and expunged them from the court records.

The federal government had in the year 2020 upon the repatriation of the $300 million to Nigeria from the United Kingdom announced that the money would be used to fund the completion of the Second Niger Bridge, the Abuja – Kano dualisation and the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

Justice Ekwo also held that the plaintiffs failed to establish that they were legally registered as required by law.