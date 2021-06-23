Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out two separate suits challenging the dissolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The first suit was filed by a chieftain of the party, Hilliard Eta while the second suit was instituted by a former APC Youth leader in Abia state, Kalu Agu.

In both suits, the plaintiffs sought an order of court on the legality or otherwise of the June 17, 2020 NEC meeting which dissolved the NWC, and appointed a National Caretaker Committee led by Yobe State governor, Mai-Mala Buni.

The presiding judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, said the separate plaintiffs lacked the locus standi to institute the legal action.

In his ruling on the preliminary objections filed by the defendants, the judge held that the plaintiffs did not show nor prove how the dissolution of the NWC on June 17, 2020 by 16 out of 20 members of APC NEC infracted on their civil rights and obligation more than any other member of the party.

“There must be a nexus between a plaintiff and the cause of action” the court held.

The judge noted that the 1st plaintiff did not fit in properly into who a plaintiff is, while the 2nd plaintiff, Hilliard Eta “referred himself as a regular member of the party”.

The court found out that for the APC to be a plaintiff, there must be existence of a faction.

“In an affidavit deposed to by the 2nd plaintiff, there was nowhere he claimed to belong to a faction, the court stated.

Consequently, the judge struck out the name of APC as a party in the suit.

“I’m of the well-considered view that issues raised by the plaintiff are not justiceable. Issues are the internal affairs of a political party,” the judge stated.