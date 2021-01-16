A customary court in Ile-Tuntun, Ibadan in Oyo State, on Friday dissolved a 10-year-old union between a housewife, Adeyinka Ajibola and estranged husband, Ayo, over interference by her mother-in-law in the marriage.

Delivering judgment, the president of the Court, Chief Henry Agbaje dissolved the union in the interest of peace.

The arbitrator awarded custody of the two children to Ajibola and ordered Ayo to pay N10,000 as monthly feeding allowance.

ADVERTISEMENT

”My mother-in-law has not categorically pointed out to me what she wants from me. All I know is that her son, cooks up flimsy reasons to cause conflict in the home, rather than settling the matter for us,” she said.

Ayo did not deny the allegations made by his wife against his mother.

He consented to the divorce and prayed the court to grant him custody of the children. (NAN)