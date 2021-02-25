An Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan, on Thursday dissolved an 18 year-old marriage between a nurse, Kafayat Oladepo and her husband, Tajudeen, on grounds of his ”happy-go-lucky” and lack of interest in her well-being.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, Chief Henry Agbaje held that there was nothing the court could do to prevent Oladepo from changing her mind.

”She has refused to be pacified. This marriage is consequently dissolved in the interest of peace,” he held.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agbaje ordered that the four children should be allowed to choose which parent to stay with.

The judge ordered Tajudeen to be responsible for their education and other welfare.

In her petition, Oladepo said:” my husband is never serious about life. He is too casual.

”His nonchalant attitude is killing me slowly. I have explored all alternatives to change his attitude towards life positively.

”His nonchalant attitude nearly cost me my life. I was almost bitten by a snake. He pretended as if it was nothing.

“I realize that if I continue like this, I might die soon,” Kafayat said.

Responding, Tajudeen, opposed the suit and denied the allegation leveled against him.

Tajudeen, a carpenter argued that there was nobody that could replace his wife.

”I cannot live without her because she is a rare gem, focused and diligent,” Oladepo said. (NAN)