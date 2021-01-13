A Customary Court sitting at Mapo in Ibadan, on Wednesday dissolved a 24-year-old marriage between a trader, Olalekan Soetan and wife Basirat over alleged stubbornness.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade held that peace was necessary for any marriage to blossom.

Odunade therefore, dissolved the union in the interest of peace and granted custody of the two most senior children to Soetan and the last to Basirat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arbitrator ordered the plaintiff to pay N5,000 for the child’s monthly upkeep.

Earlier, Soetan who lives in Adamasingba area of Ibadan, said that he was no longer willing to continue being married to Basirat.

”Basirat is too stubborn and never submissive.

“Her parents also condone and encourage her bad misbehaviours. worst of all is that she is misleading my children,” Soetan said.

Basirat consented to the divorce.

She told the court that her husband was an irresponsible man.

”I pray the court to give me custody of all my children,” she said. (NAN)