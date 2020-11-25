ADVERTISEMENT

YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

The High Court of Rivers State, Port Harcourt on Tuesday extended an order of interim injunction restraining the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), its agents and employees from taking over Berths 9, 10 and 11 at the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne Port Complex, Rivers State from INTELS Nigeria Limited.

The Judge, Justice A. Enebeli, had earlier granted the restraining order on November 3, 2020.

The order was extended at the resumed hearing of the matter on Tuesday November 24, 2020.

The court had ordered that that status quo ante bellum be maintained by the defendant (Nigerian Ports Authority) and its servants, agents and employees pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s (INTELS’) interlocutory injunction which is before the court.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Tuesday November 24, Justice Enebeli ruled that the ex parte order of injunction made by the court “shall subsist and remain binding on the defendant pending the determination of the Notice of Preliminary Objection”.

The matter was adjourned to December 7, 2020