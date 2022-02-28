Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos will on April 22 deliver Judgment in a suit, seeking to wind-up the operator of state Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Primero Transport Service Limited over its alleged failure to pay a N63, 466,000 million.

Justice Allagoa fixed the date after parties in the matter through their counsel moved and adopted their processes in court today.

The petitioner, Petrocam Trading Nigeria Limited is asking the court to declare Primero insolvent in a Winding-Up Petition marked FHC/L/CP/1702/20, filed in pursuant to Order 19, Rule 1, of the Company Winding-Up Rules 2001, and under the Court’s inherent jurisdiction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner is also seeking the leave of the court to advertise the petition in the Gazette and in a national newspaper.

Petrocam in its Verifying Affidavit in support of the petition and deposed to by its Financial Manager, Taiwo Abiodun, stated that sometime between the months of January, 2019 and January, 2020, upon the request of the respondent, the petitioner made a supply of automated gas oil, lubricant oil and gear oil worth the sum of N174, 046, million.

Abiodun claimed that the supply was made on credit on the agreement that the Respondent will pay

ADVERTISEMENT