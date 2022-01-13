A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has fixed February 7, 2022 to rule on whether it has power to dock the immediate past Managing Director of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), Tony Attah and the company’s head of Legal Dept, Akachukwu Nwokedi, along with the NLNG as a corporate entity.

Chief Magistrate Blessing Vic-Jumbo, reached the decision on adjournment after listening to counsels for both parties in the case of ‘false pretences, fraudulent tricks, and misrepresentations’ preferred against them by a contractor, Macobarb International and the managing director, Shedrack Ogboru.

Counsels to the defendants led by Olawale Akoni, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), insisted the Chief Magistrate Court lacked the requisite jurisdiction to entertain the complaint and to issue the summons against his clients.

Akoni further insisted that the court lacked jurisdiction because the case did not meet the law on private prosecution having not been first investigated by the police.

He stated that the complaint before the court does not disclose any probable cause or reasonable grounds for the assumption of the commission of an offence and the complaint on which the summons was predicated failed to satisfy the condition preceded in the relevant sections of the Rivers State law (ACJLRS2015).

But, counsels to the complaints, represented by Morrison Uzoma and C.A Jombo, said by rulings of the Court of Appeal, preliminary objections do not stop trial to commence in criminal matters but that the ruling on objections can only come at the end of the trial.

Speaking through Uzoma, the complaints argued that the mere fact that NLNG, Attah and Nwokedi misrepresented the contract terms to obtain materials of monetary value and turned round to deny the company payment was enough grounds for criminal liability.

They countered that the defendants knew all along that the contract was lump sum and would be paid at the end of contract execution but led the contractor to believe that it was to be paid on milestones on ‘work done’

