Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High court in Lagos has fixed June 8 for the hearing of the petition seeking the winding-up of IGI Insurance Plc, over alleged illegality in its management by its Board of directors.

Justice Aluko fixed the date after lawyers to the petitioners, Olayinka Aileru, told the court that the petition had been filed and served all the respondents in the suit.

Aileru, however, informed the judge that all the respondents, rather than filing their responses to the winding-up petition, only filed a preliminary objection challenging the suit.

The lawyer also told the court that the grouse of the petitioners was premised on the failure of the management of the insurance firm to hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

He also claimed that there are allegations that the company’s assets have been dissipated, adding that all the respondents despite being aware of today’s proceedings failed to appear before the court.

He however asked the court for another date for the hearing of the winding-up petition.

Justice Aluko, while ordering that a hearing notice be issued and served on all the respondents, adjourned till June 8, for the hearing of the petition.

