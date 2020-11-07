The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has secured a court order to freeze the accounts of 20 #EndSARS promoters Federal High Court till January 2021.

The certified true copy of the The order was made order gotten obtained by an following a motion ex parte online paper, Peoples Gazette, filed by the CBN before a indicated that the apex bank

applied for the restriction of the 20 accounts on October 20, which was several days after it had already ordered commercial banks to freeze

the accounts.

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1384/2020 listed the 20 defendants as – Bolatito Oduala, Chima Ibebunjoh, Mary Kpengwa, Gatefield Nigeria Limited, Saadat Bibi, Bassey Israel, Wisdom Obi, Nicholas Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Yusuf, Uhuo Promise, Mosopefoluwa

Odeseye and Adegoke Emmanuel.

Others include Umoh Ekanem, Babatunde Segun, Mulu Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Jacob, Victor Solomon, and Idunu Williams.

The banks where the accounts are domiciled include Access

Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank, United Bank for Africa, and Zenith Bank.

The lawyers representing the CBN were led by a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, SAN.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed, ordered that the accounts should be frozen for the next 90 days subject to renewal.

It is hereby ordered as follows, “A mandatory order is made empowering the plaintiff/ applicant to direct the head office of Access Bank of Nigeria Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and Zenith Bank Plc to freeze forthwith all transactions on the 20 bank accounts listed for a period of 90 days pending the outcome of investigation and inquiry currently being conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

By Kunle Olasanmi