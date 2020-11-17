BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

Temporary Reprieve came the way of one of the #EndSARS protest promoters, Eronmosele Adene as a Lagos State Chief Magistrate court in Yaba granted him bail.

The court granted the musician bail in the sum of one million naira and two sureties in like sum.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Magistrate the sureties, who must be family members must be verified by the court registrar.

The police had arrested Adene on November 7 for his alleged involvement in the #EndSARS protest and also on allegations of providing financial support to the movement.

The police had approached the court on Monday for an order to remand him for 30 days despite the fact that he has spent 12 days in their custody.

The police told the Magistrate that it required the remand order to enable it officers in charge of the case to conclude their investigation.

But the suspect’s lawyer Tunde Jinadu had tendered a medical report from Eko Hospital allegedly showing that he is suffering from liver and immune system complications.

The lawyer, therefore, urged the court to grant his client bail having been in police custody for about 12 days since his arrest.

In its ruling on Tuesday, the court rejected the application by the police and granted him bail on medical grounds.

Earlier before the proceedings, a mild drama occurred at the gate of the court when the police barred journalists and family members of the suspect from gaining entrance to the courtroom.

The security operatives also blocked the road leading to the court premises.