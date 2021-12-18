Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja on Friday granted former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, who is standing trial before her for allegedly forging medical reports, bail in the sum of N5 million.

Justice Abike-Fadipe admitted Fani-Kayode to bail after he was docked before her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 12-count charge of procurement of a “fabricated” medical report and use of the false document.

The judge ordered the former minister to file an undertaking to attend his trial and also to present a surety in like sum who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The court further directed that the surety must file an undertaking that the defendant will attend the trial.

Before the ruling, Justice Abike-Fadipe had dismissed an application filed by Fani-Kayode, through his lawyer Wale Balogun challenging the jurisdiction of the Court to try him in Lagos.

The judge reached her decision by relying on 396 and 374 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, as well as section 23 of the administration of criminal justice law of Lagos state amended in October 2021.

She held that the purpose of the provisions of the law is to ensure speedy dispensation of justice and to reduce delay tactics often used by defendants to stall criminal trials brought against them.

The judge also ruled that the argument raised by the defence counsel that the charges fall outside the scope of the EFCC’s prosecuting powers shows that he is challenging the validity of the charge which falls within the jurisdiction of the court.

The anti-graft agency had specifically accused Fani-Kayode of procuring one Dr Ogieva Oziegbe to issue the fake medical report, which he allegedly tendered before the Federal High Court, where is currently standing trial before Justice Daniel Osiagor for money laundering.

According to the EFCC, Femi Fani-Kayode on October 11, 2021, in Kubwa, Abuja, fraud connived with one Dr Ogieva Oziegbe to execute a document titled: MEDICAL REPORT ON Olufemi Fani Kayode 60 YEARS/MALE/HOSP. NO.00345 and purportedly to have been issued by Kubwa General Hospital.