BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE |

Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court in Lagos has granted leave to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to destroy a 1×20 feet container loaded with 381 bags of ammonium nitrate, a chemical used in producing explosives.

Justice Faji granted the permission to destroy the said chemical after listening to an ex-parte application to that effect from the NDLEA counsel, Fingere Dinneys.

The anti-drug agency said the lives of the agency’s officers and other well meaning residents of Ikoyi area where NDLEA office is located is in grave danger if nothing is done to destroy the dangerous chemical immediately.

The lawyer further claimed the chemical, ammonium nitrate, imported into Nigeria in 2020, by unknown persons is the same that claimed scores of lives and property in Lebanon because it was stored in a warehouse for a long time.

Dinneys, therefore, urged the court to order the destruction of the content of the container by burning in a public place.