Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos has granted a 54-year-old pharmacist, Chibuzor Okafor and four others, accused of trafficking in 182, 000 brands of Tramadol bail in the sum of N10 million with one surety each in the like sum.

Justice Allagoa ordered that the surety could be a landed property owner with title documents within the court’s jurisdiction or a senior civil servant from either the Federal or Lagos government Civil Service.

Okafor was arraigned before the court alongside: Alhaji Siwidi Isyaku, 39, Aliyu Mohammed, 35, Emmanuel Bassey, 63 and Lawrence Ezekwe Nwachukwu, 42 by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

They were docked on February 6, 2022, on allegations of conspiracy, unlawful dealing in the banned drugs, and obstructing NDLEA officials from carrying out their lawful duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The anti-drug agency had through its prosecutor, Umar Hussaine, informed the court that all the defendants were arrested on December 16, 2021, at Justrite area, Agege, Lagos, where they allegedly committed the offences.

The prosecutor also told the court that one of the defendants, Nwachukwu, used his Toyota Camry Registration Number APP-193-GF, Lagos, to convey the banned drugs, which were concealed in two Ghana-must-go bags.

Justice Allagoa has fixed March 11 for the commencement of the trial.

ADVERTISEMENT