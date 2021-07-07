Justice Tujjani Ringim of Federal High Court in Lagos will on December 4 hear a suit, challenging the reconstituted Board of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and its Executive Directors.

Justice Ringim fixed the date to enable the defendants to filed and serve their responses to the suit filed by a maritime stakeholder, Elder Asu Beks.

The defendants listed in the suit are: President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Transportation, the suspended Managing Director of the NPA, Ms Hadiza Bala Usman and the Chairman, Board of NPA, Emmanuel Adesoye.

Beks alongside Tompra Abarowei and Mr Miebi Senge are challenging the powers of President Buhari to unlawfully constitute the board of the NPA, as well as appointment of its Executive Directors without recourse to the statutory provisions of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Act.

The plaintiffs had argued that the newly constituted Board of NPA has no Representative of the Ministry of Transportation.

as enshrined in the statues of the NPA Act and that it reflected complete disregard for professionalism and requisite expertise in shipping and ancillary maritime matters for its members.

They want the court to determine whether the President in the discharge of his statutory duties has the vires under Section 2 and 10 of the NPA Act to lawfully and prematurely re-appoint the 3rd defendant to her position as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) six clear months before the expiration of her existing tenure of office.

The plaintiff also want the judge to determine whether the acts of the President in the appointment and composition of the NPA Board are not illegal, wrongful, unlawful, unconscionable, null and void, and of no effect whatsoever.