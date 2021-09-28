Justice Mohammed Sanni of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, has sentenced Akinrodolu Sunday and George Tobi, who were posing as United States of America’s military officers, to various jail terms over offences bordering on love scam and other internet-related fraud.

Akinrodolu and George were jailed alongside one Oluwajobi Victor on separate charges of fraud brought against them by the Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The convicts were among the 34 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in different locations in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State on March 8, 2021.

While Akinrodolu and George were posing to be US military officers to lure unsuspecting victims into online relationship, Olujobi was charged for attempt to defraud people seeking accommodation in United States.

The defendants pleaded guilty when the charges were read to them.

Items recovered from the defendants, including a Toyota Corolla sport car, iPhones, Ipad, bank draft and incriminating items printed from their devices, were tendered by Aliyu Adebayo and Rasheedat Alao, who prosecuted the cases for the anti-graft Commission and admitted in evidence by the court.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Sanni sentenced Akinrodolu to six months imprisonment each on count one and two with option of fine of N300,000 on each count.

Similarly, George was sentenced to six months imprisonment with option of fine of N300,000 .

The court also sentenced Olujobi to six months imprisonment with option of fine of N300,000.