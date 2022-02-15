Justice Abdulazeez Anka of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday convicted and sentenced an America-Trained medical doctor and surgeon, John Nweke, to a total of 27 years imprisonment without an option of fine over his involvement in an N35 million fraud.

Justice Anka jailed Dr. Nweke after he found him guilty of allegations of conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence, made against him by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos.

Nweke who also claimed to be one Senator Haruna Baba Musa, a Senator from Sokoto State was convicted and given jail terms by Justice Abdulazeez Anka, after pronouncing him guilty.

The convict was arraigned before the court on October 8, 2016, alongside Anike Igwe Stephen (now deceased) and Kelechi Chetachi Emenike (a cart pusher), on a five-count charge of conspiracy, money laundering, false representation and obtaining high-class phones valued at N35 Million from an online sale outlet, Konga.

Among the phones fraudulently received from Konga Online Shopping Limited includes nine Samsung phones; two blackberry phones; five iPhones; three Sunny Xperia phones and two cameras.

The police had claimed that they also issued dud cheques which were returned due to insufficient funds.

The prosecutor, Emmanuel Jackson, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and Officer in Charge of Lagos PSFU’s Legal Department, told the court that the ICT and others committed the offences between April and May 2015.

He further maintained that they violated Sections 8(a) and 1(1)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud, and Section 15(1)(a)(ii)(3) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2004, as amended, among other legal provisions.

Midway into their trial, one of the defendants, Stephen Aneke Igwe, became deceased and the police amended the charge.

Justice Anka in his judgment, after legally analysing all the arguments of parties before him, absolved the second defendant in the charge, Emenike, the cart pusher of all the charges.