Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offenses Court in Ikeja has convicted and sentenced a medical practitioner, Wilfred Fajemisin to two years imprisonment for fraud and forgery.

Justice Taiwo jailed Dr Fajemisin after she found him guilty of the three-count charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC had told the judge that the convict, who was arraigned before the court on July 8, 2020, conspired to obtain under false pretence and forgery contrary to section 246, 636(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

He was alleged to have forged about 15 documents including the ‘Deed of Assignment’ of an estate belonging to one late Ashamu.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which makes the prosecution commence trial.

The lead prosecution counsel, Samuel Daji called 7 seven witnesses including a handwriting expert, EFCC operative that investigated the case.

Delivering judgement on Tuesday, Justice Taiwo held that the prosecution failed to prove two of the three charges, however, she found him guilty on the third charge (possession of a forged document).

The judge held, “the prosecution must prove the ingredient of the alleged offence against the defendant. There is substantial evidence that the defendant was found in the possession of the forged Deed of Assignment.

