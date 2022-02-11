Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court in Ikeja on Thursday convicted and sentenced a driver, Abiodun Matthew to life imprisonment for defiling a four-year-old pupil at the Women Society School, located within the premises of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The state government had arraigned the 39-year-old Matthew before the court on allegations of sexual assault by penetration.

The state’s Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) had told the court that the convict, who was a driver with the school, committed the offence on March 23, 2019.

The DPP claimed that the convict sexually assaulted the pupil by penetrating her vagina with his finger.

Justice Soladoye sentenced the convict after holding that the prosecution, who had presented four witnesses in the course of the trial, proved the case against him beyond reasonable doubt.

She held in her judgement, “the defendant’s defence of alibi does not fly. His stating that he was somewhere else when the act occurred is false as he was busy fiddling with the private part of the victim.

“The defendant having been found guilty as charged under Section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment with no option of fine.”

“His name is to be entered into the Sexual Offenders Register maintained by the Lagos State government,” the judge held.

