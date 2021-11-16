A magistrate court sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital has found guilty an ex-militant leader, Toriomo Yerindidese popularly known as Commander Monday Excel, over the theft of N65,000 monthly stipends of three beneficiaries of the presidential amnesty programme.

The ex-militant leader was dragged to the court by the state police prosecution team led by Suokiri Johnson Odonbadei in a suit numbered YMC/469C/2019 and faced a four count charge of conspiracy to steal and stealing.

The presiding magistrate, Bai Obiri, after hearing the arguments of the defence and prosecuting counsel found ex-militant leader, Toriomo Yerindidese, guilty on count 2,3 and 4 charges of stealing.

But the court exonerated him of the first count charge of conspiring with unidentified persons to steal.

In his ruling, Magistrate Bai Obiri, sentenced him to three years imprisonment but with an option of N250,000 fine on each conviction of the 2nd,3rd and 4th counts.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the state police command dragged the ex-militant leader, to court after a petition on his alleged involvement in the stealing of N9.3 million monthly stipends belonging to three ex-militants in the first phase of the presidential amnesty programme.

He was reported to have diverted 48 months stipends of three ex-militants who were beneficiaries of the presidential amnesty programme.

LEADERSHIP gathered that three angry beneficiaries, Timipa Ismael, Gbalepre Oyiri and Ejiro Okorin, had written a petition in 2019 to the commissioner of police in Bayelsa State over the alleged diversion of their stipends.