Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has convicted and sentenced one Chimah Daniel Iweregbu, who is on the wanted list of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, for engaging in internet fraud to 18 months in prison.

Iweregbu was arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a three-count charge of engaging in an online romance scam.

The convict, who was arraigned before Justice Taiwo December 4, 2020, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Following his plea, the EFCC counsel, Franklyn Ofoma urged the court to sentence and convict Iweregbu accordingly.

While reviewing the facts of the case, Ofoma told the court that investigation of the FBI intelligence report given to the EFCC revealed that the convict was into an online romance scam.

The lawyer claimed that, “the defendant normally disguised as Captain Larry Pham to defraud his victims, who are mostly females.

“When he was arrested by the EFCC, he admitted to the crime and forensic analysis of his phone and computer revealed indicting documents and other evidence, which he used to perpetrate the $15,000 fraud,” Ofoma told the court.

The anti-graft agency’s lawyer, thereafter, presented in evidence the documents printed by the EFCC from his mobile phone and computer, the statement he made in the EFCC custody as well as the intelligence report of the FBI, all of which were admitted as exhibits.

The defence counsel, Z. S. Makinde pleaded with the judge to temper justice with mercy, as the convict did not waste the time of the Court and was a first-time offender.

Makinde further stated that the convict is a father of two and that his wife just gave birth.

The defence counsel said, “He has also shown remorse; and at the time the offence was committed, he, indeed, wanted to marry the white lady.”

Justice Taiwo sentenced the convict to 18 months in prison on each of the three counts, which are to run concurrently, with an option of fine of N100, 000.00 on each count.

The Judge further granted the application of the EFCC seeking the forfeiture of the iPhone and laptop recovered from the convict to the federal government.