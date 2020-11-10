By ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna |

Presiding Judge, Dorcas S. Atung, of the Upper Customary Court Kakuri has sentenced one Bala Mohammed to two years in correctional service for offences relating to witch craft and impersonation under Sections 142 and 185 of Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017.

The accused pleaded guilty to two count charges levelled against him. The defendant was however, given an option of fine of N30,000 on each of the two count charges.

Mohammed who pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him had on August 16, 2020 on board a new tricycle went to Sabon Tasha GRA community and was scooping soil into a nylon bag.

Being a strange face in the community, an elder and community leader queried the said Bala the reason for scooping the sand but he could not give any satisfactory explanation and was taken to the Sabon Tasha Police Station.

The accused was investigated by the police during which he lied that he is a staff of Ministry of Environment Kaduna and that the soil sample was for the ministry to know the soil texture to enable it carry out road construction in the GRA community.

Further investigations revealed that the accused posed as an official of Ministry of Environment Kaduna State and confessed to taking the soil sample for diabolic purpose.

Upon the completion of investigation, the police arraigned him on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 before Upper Customary Court Kakuri for alleged offences of impersonation and offences relating to witch craft

under Sections 142 and 185 of Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017 and the defendant pleaded guilty to all the offences.

He was therefore found guilty and sentenced on Thursday, November 5, 2020 with an option of fine for the two count charges levelled against him.